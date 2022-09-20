Redmi Pad Launch Expected Soon

The flagship Xiaomi 12T series of phones is anticipated to be released in the near future on the international market. According to reports, it will make its debut in October. It's widely believed that the Redmi Pad, the company's first tablet, will make its debut with the 12T series. Some screenshots from the Instagram accounts of Xiaomi Kuwait and Xiaomi Iraq have been posted by tipper Kacper Skrzypek. Additionally, he posted an advertisement for the tablet that appeared on Xiaomi Iraq's Instagram account. These results imply that the Redmi Pad could be released within the next few days.

The aforementioned handles no longer host the Instagram posts. The Redmi Pad is visible in the screenshots as being for sale. Where the tablet is being sold, though, is unknown. In Kuwait and Iraq, the cost of the tablet is roughly $232.5 and $225, respectively. The tablet Redmi Pad appears to have a metallic back. A single camera without an LED flash is located on the rear panel, and Redmi branding is located at the bottom. Since the product has obtained numerous approvals, it is anticipated that it will be distributed in a variety of markets.

Redmi Pad Specifications

According to rumours (via Gizmochina) about the Redmi Pad, it boasts an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2K resolution. It is rumoured to have a brand-new MediaTek chip with the model number MT8781. Performance compared to the Helio G99 is anticipated from the chip. The operating system will be Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. A 7,800mAh battery with 22.5W rapid charging capabilities will be inside. Two models of the Redmi Pad are anticipated to be released: 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The three colours that will be offered are Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

Redmi 12T Series

According to reports, China will see the launch of two storage options for the Xiaomi 12T series. According to the rumour, the Xiaomi 12T may be available in two different configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Xiaomi 12T Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to be available at launch in two different configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.