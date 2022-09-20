OnePlus India Diwali Offer to Bring Heavy Price Cuts and Super Deals

OnePlus India, one of the biggest consumer electronics brands in the country, has announced festive offers for its customers and fans. If you have ever wanted a OnePlus product in your hands, now's the chance to get it at an amazing price. Just like every other brand, OnePlus has also provided a lot of discounts on its devices from the sale that will start on September 22, 2022. Apart from the offers on the products, OnePlus has also announced a 'Flip and Win' offer for a limited time. The Flip and Win challenge is there between September 17 to September 22, 2022. Go to the website of OnePlus and check out the Diwali offer page to get access to the Flip and Win challenge. For now, let's shift our focus back on the products. You will get amazing deals from OnePlus this festive season.

Let's take a look at the upcoming deals from OnePlus.

OnePlus India is Offering Heavy Discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro and More

OnePlus India is going to offer multiple popular products for a very great price in the upcoming sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available for a discount of Rs 10,000 with an exchange bonus. From Rs 66,999, the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G would come down to Rs 55,999 (including the bank discount). Users would also be able to get the OnePlus Buds Pro for Rs 5,999 only.

The OnePlus 10R 5G would start at Rs 29,999 (including bank discount) instead of Rs 29,999. Users would also be able to save additional Rs 1,000 with RedCoins.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will start from Rs 17,499 (including a bank discount). Users will be able to save Rs 500 extra with the coupon. Additionally, a 12-month extended warranty plan will be available for only Rs 99.

The OnePlus Nord Buds will start at Rs 2,099 (including a bank discount) instead of Rs 2799, and the OnePlus Buds Pro will start at Rs 6,490 (including a bank discount). OnePlus Phone Cooler will be available at Rs 3299 to give users the best gaming experience they can get.

OnePlus TV 32|40|43 Y1 would start at Rs 9,499 (including a bank discount) only instead of Rs 18,999. Users will be able to save Rs 1500 extra with the RedCoins.

OnePlus TV 43|50 Y1S Pro will start from Rs 23,499 (including a bank discount), and users would be able to save up to Rs 1000 extra with the RedCoins.

OnePlus TV 32|43 Y1S Edge will start from Rs 12,499 (including a bank discount), and again with the help of RedCoins, users can get an additional discount of up to Rs 1500.