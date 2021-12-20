Redmi Note 11 4G Receives Multiple Certifications Hinting a Global Launch

There have been several reports regarding the worldwide launch of the Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone from Xiaomi, and according to the recent reports, various certification reports of the device has emerged. The certification received by Xiaomi’s anticipated device includes one from Singapore (IMDA) and another from the Eurasian Economic Area (EEA), solidifying the rumours about the global launch of the device. Redmi Note 11 4G has been already launched in China and is available in the country as a cheaper alternative to Redmi Note 11 5G, and it is expected that the device could be a success in the global market.

Expected Specifications and Other Details

As far as the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 4G is considered, it is possible that the device could witness a few changes in its global version. The Chinese version of the device featured MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which might be replaced by Snapdragon 680 in the global version of the smartphone. The device could feature a few variants with different storage combinations.

Redmi Note 11 4G could come with a display featuring 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 90Hz display. The device’s camera module might include a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device is expected to feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Redmi Note 11 4G is speculated to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support an 18W fast charge technology.

The device could be a budget device in the global market, and the price of the device could be below $250, which is around Rs 18,950, which is expected considering tariffs and other taxes due to exports. As of now, there’s no official statement by the Chinese smartphone maker regarding the global launch of the Redmi Note 11 4G; however, judging by the certifications the device has received, one could expect the launch somewhere in Q1 of 2022.