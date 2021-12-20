iQOO Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE Launched – Specifications, Prices and Availability

The rumours about the launch of two new devices iQOO Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE smartphones, have been floating around for a while and after a long wait, the devices have been launched in China. The new handsets launched by Vivo’s subsidiary company are the latest addition to the iQOO series. Both iQOO Neo 5S and iQOO Neo 5 SE will be available in three colour options, and Neo 5S will go on sales from this week itself, whereas users interested in Neo 5 SE will have to wait for one more week. More details regarding the specs and prices of the devices are mentioned below.

Specification Details of iQOO Neo 5S

The latest iQOO Neo 5S will come with a display featuring a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Affirming the previous rumours, iQOO Neo 5S also features a ‘display chip’, which is expected to reduce rendering load on the GPU. The device operates on Android 12 based OriginOS and has dual nano sim slots. Under the hood, the device features a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone also features a heat dissipation technology with rare earth materials.

For the storage capacity, the handset has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Talking about the camera module of the device, iQOO Neo 5S comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an OIS lens paired up with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera. iQOO Neo 5S has a battery backup of 4500mAH and supports 66W fast charge technology.

Specification Details for iQOO Neo 5 SE

iQOO Neo 5 SE comes with a display featuring a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and has the same operating system. The handset features a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood which is paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset also has a unique cooling feature.

Talking about the camera module of this model, iQOO Neo 5 SE features a triple rear camera setup as well but with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and the rest of the details are the same as above. The device is also backed by a 4500mAH battery and supports 55W fast charge technology.

Price and Availability

iQOO Neo 5S has three storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 2,699 which is around Rs 32,100. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the model comes at a price tag of CNY 2.899, which is around Rs 34,500 and lastly, the high end 12GB + 256GB model comes at the cost of CNY 3,199, which is somewhere around 38000.

iQOO Neo 5SE, on the other hand, also has three different storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB model comes at a price of CNY 2,199, which is around Rs 26,100. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,399, which is roughly around 28,500 and the top-of-the-line model with 12GB + 256GB storage capacity is priced at CNY 2,599, which is somewhere around Rs 31000.

Both devices are available in three colour options. Neo 5S is available in black, blue and orange colour options, whereas Neo 5 SE is available in blue, white and a multicolour gradient colour option. iQOO Neo 5S will be available for sale from December 24 in China, whereas Neo 5 SE model will be available from December 28. As of now, both devices are available on pre-order.