Broadband Plans With 40 Mbps Speed Offering Best Benefits in India

The demand for home internet has grown exponentially in the past couple of years. The unprecedented events of Covid-19 forced a lot of people to work from home and even learning for students went online resulting in increased consumption of data. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country have been providing various broadband plans to suit the needs of their users. The demand for low priced broadband plans has certainly increased recently as a wide range of users from students to individuals or small families, are looking for plans that are affordable as well as beneficial. Particularly when the industry leader Reliance Jio is offering exciting perks, the rival ISPs have come up with the benefits of their own. Mentioned below are some of the 40 Mbps plans provided by Connect Broadband, Netplus Broadband and Airtel Broadband to match the need of their user base.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. There are a few 40 Mbps plans offered by Connect broadband for its users which comes at different prices with different benefits. The most basic 40 Mbps plan comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Further at a price tag of Rs 666 users can get another 40 Mbps plan that offers unlimited data and calling which also comes with a subscription to four OTT platforms including Zee5 Premium, Sony Liv and more. This plan also comes with an antivirus key. The last plan from Connect broadband offering 40 Mbps of internet speed is priced at Rs 888 and with the same benefits as above, it offers a subscription to 8 OTT platforms with the addition of Eros Now and a few more.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus is capable of providing up to 1 Gbps of internet connection. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus offers only one 40 Mbps plan and OTT subscriptions are available with only higher-priced plans offered by the ISP. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection is capable of providing high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some affordable plans as well. Using Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. The plan offers unlimited internet up to the set limit as well as unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.