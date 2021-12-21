Airtel, Jio, Vi Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity Under Rs 500: Comparison

All major telecom service providers, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio, offer their prepaid plans primarily in three validity structures – 28 days, 56 days and 84 days. The plans with 84 days validity are convenient for subscribers who do not wish to take the hassles of recharging every month but aren’t looking for annual plans either.

At a glance, not many plans are available in this price range and validity. Each telecom service provider has one plan each, under the category with limited data (of up to 6GB) and service provider’s own OTT platform access as offerings. Users can check out prepaid plans under Rs 500 with 84 days validity from Jio, Airtel and Vi below.

Airtel’s prepaid plan at Rs 455 offers up to 6GB of data, 900 SMS and unlimited calls for a period of 84 days. Post limit, the service provider will charge Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD text messages. The data, post-quota completion, will be charged at 50 paise per MB. Besides Amazon Prime mobile subscription free trial of 30 days and Airtel Thanks App benefits, the plan does not have many additional offers.

For Reliance Jio, a similar plan to Airtel, offering 6GB of data with 1000 SMS and unlimited calls, comes at Rs 395 under the affordable category. Post data limit, the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps. As OTT benefits, Jio offers JioTV and JioCinema access.

For Vi, the prepaid plan offering 6GB of data costs Rs 459. Truly unlimited calls, up to 1000 SMS and access to Vi Movies & TV are the other offerings under the plan.

84 days pre-paid plans in the price range from Rs 500-Rs 1000

If the subscriber can extend the price band a little, Airtel has a plan at Rs 719, offering 1.5GB of data per day, along with 100SMS/day and unlimited calls. Similar to Rs 455 plan, there is no OTT subscription coming with the plan other than a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Mobile along with Airtel Thanks app benefits. If the user wants a 2GB/day plan with 84 days validity, the same comes at Rs 839.

Vi too has an Rs 839 plan (offering the same 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls) and a Rs 719 plan (offering 1.5GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls) as that of Airtel. Vi’s flagship benefits — binge-all-night benefit of free data from 12 to 6 am, weekend data rollover, access to Vi Movies and TV, and additional 2GB data backup — make them better plans than that of Airtel’s.

Jio’s 1.5GB per day plan costs Rs 666, and the 2GB per day plan comes at Rs 719.