Redmi K60 5G India Price Revealed

In December 2022, the Redmi K60 series made its debut in China. The Redmi K60 series, which consists of three variants (the standard Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E), is anticipated to arrive in India soon. Xiaomi has confirmed the anticipated pricing range for the series in India, even if the precise launch date has not yet been made public. The smartphones are anticipated to be on sale here for more than Rs 30,000. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, respectively, power the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the Redmi K60E.

At a launch event for the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones today, Xiaomi disclosed the Redmi K60 series' expected pricing range in India. The Redmi K60 series, along with other high-end Xiaomi smartphones, will cost more than Rs 30,000 in this country, the company stated in its presentation. Launched in China at beginning prices of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 30,000), CNY 3,299 (about Rs 40,000), and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 26,000), are the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E, respectively.

Redmi K60 Series Overlook

The top-of-the-line device in the Redmi K60 series, the Redmi K60 Pro, has a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage are included. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor as standard optics. The phone's front camera is a 16-megapixel one for taking selfies. The 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display of the Redmi K60 is identical to that of the Pro edition. The only differences between it and the Redmi K60 Pro are the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the triple back camera system with a 64-megapixel primary lens.

The pro version has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging, but the Redmi K60's battery capacity is 5,500mAh and only supports 67W wired fast charging. A MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is included in the Redmi K60E because it is the cheapest of the three phones in this series.