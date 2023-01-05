Realme Confirms 240W Fast-Charging Tech in 2023

Fast charging is a hallmark of Realme smartphones. Realme is known for improving its charging speeds with each new phone and has this planned for its next Realme GT Neo 5 flagship phone as well. The Redmi Note Explorer Edition may currently be thought of as the fastest-charging phone on the market. According to Realme, its 2023 flagship will offer 240W USB-C charging.

Realme additionally stated that the product has a 200W power rating and can charge for more than 1600 times. Additionally, it has been stated that the 240W charging technology will function at a high temperature of 85 degrees and a humidity level of 85%. Realme's GT Neo 3 smartphone, which has a 4500mAh battery and enables 150W charging, is currently the fastest charging device available. Another GT Neo 3 model has a 5000mAh battery and an 80W charging speed.

240W Charging Technology for Realme

The company is using three parallel charging pumps, each capable of dispensing 10V and 24A of electricity, to offer 240W of charge via a USB Type-C connector. Four high-quality 21AWG wires that can deliver up to 12A of current make up the charging cable. The first tiny charger with GaN components in the world, which is reported to be more compact than the majority of fast chargers on the market, will be a complement to this connection. Additionally, it will have a 2.34W per cm3 output capacity.

A fast charging technology like 240W would also raise safety issues, but Realme has certified that the device is composed of materials that are fireproof. Additionally, the phone will have 13 real-time temperature sensors and a cooling component made of phase-change graphene.

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo 5 will launch this year. The smartphone might have a 6.7-inch OLED screen that supports 144Hz refresh rates. According to reports, the smartphone has 128GB of storage, which might not be extendable. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC may be used to power the device. The smartphone is anticipated to have three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera and 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras.