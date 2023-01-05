Ola to Bring Own Maps System

An in-house digital map and navigation system has been developed by Ola, a well-known company in the manufacturing of electric scooters and ride-sharing services. Currently, the company uses MapMyIndia's data for its navigation services, but it eventually plans to employ its own navigation system throughout all of its offerings. For a very long time in India, Google Maps has been the top option—or, better still, the only one. Google Maps is the only app that exists, especially for Android smartphone users, and it enjoys a monopoly in this market.

Ola’s Own India-Specific Maps

Bhavish Aggarwal, the company's CEO, released a screenshot of the navigation app while experimenting with the feature. Aggarwal stated that in a few months, the company's own Ola maps would be available in the Ola app and on the company's vehicles. He continued by saying that the business would create a dev API (Developers Application Program Interface) for anyone who wanted to use top-notch Indian maps in their apps. The Ola Electric website now offers the Ola Maps service. The navigation service will likely be made available shortly across other Ola products, such as Ola electric scooters and Ola Cabs, according to the company.

The announcement comes a year after the business purchased GeoSpoc, a developer of geoanalytics products. The business reportedly offers location-based goods, services, and solutions. As part of the acquisition, Dhruva Rajan, the CEO of GeoSpoc, and his team of geospatial scientists and engineers joined Ola to work on location-based solutions.

The business plans to enhance the characteristics of its electric vehicles with Ola Maps. Additionally, Ola's EV vehicles will gain trust as a result, and customer service may even improve. Ola may eventually add GPS and navigational features to its electric vehicles.

Ola Electric has reported that in November 2022, manufacturing will surpass one million vehicles. The Ola Future Factory in India now produces e-scooters for Ola, which is backed by the Softbank Group of Japan. The Ola plant, which was unveiled last year, is situated in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. With a 500-acre footprint, Ola Future Plant bills itself as the largest two-wheeler factory in the world.