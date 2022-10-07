IoT Network Will Enable the Deployment of Electric Vehicles in Africa

Aeris, a global provider of IoT solutions, said it is employing a secure, smart IoT connection from M Auto, a major supplier of electric mobility solutions in Africa, to ensure ongoing transportation in the region. With 3,000 bikes that are ready for sale and 2,000 e-bikes already on the road, M Auto is currently the largest e-mobility start-up in Africa. M Auto is also making investments in e-bike production and distribution across the country.

Benin and Togo Will Be the First Major Countries To Go Operational

M Auto uses Aeris' support services to scale more swiftly into emerging businesses and the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network to deploy its devices more rapidly. Aeris claims that the Aeris Intelligent IoT Network, which offers a stable platform with dependable connections everywhere to support the development and scaling of new IoT programmes, including sustainable mobility solutions, also contributes to M Auto's continuous growth throughout Africa. The first two countries to go operational are Togo and Benin. Before the end of 2022, M Auto will open up two additional businesses. Long-term goals call for the company to grow into other parts of Africa.

As per Aeris, M Auto can decrease its distribution network expenses and solution waiting times by using its global subscriber identity module (SIM), which is installed at the point of production. Mohsen Mohseninia, VP of Market Development, EU at Aeris, says: “Aeris’ ability to offer secure, intelligent IoT connectivity at the most optimised total cost of ownership ensures that M Auto’s e-bikes are operational and reliable regardless of where they are deployed in Africa.”

Until 2030, M Auto wants to have completely electric motorbikes across all of Africa. They also want to develop a sustainable, cost-effective, technologically connected, and high-mileage e-mobility service with interchangeable recharging battery units.