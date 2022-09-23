Vi Business Partners with Trilliant to Offer Integrated IoT Solutions for Smart Metering Projects

Vodafone Idea's B2B arm, Vi Business, has just announced that it partnered with Trilliant to offer integrated IoT (Internet of Things) solutions for smart metering projects in India. Both companies can pull in their domain expertise to create and implement integrated IoT solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) projects in the country. This partnership will also lay focus on converting the targetted 250 million electricity meters into Smart Meters and contribute to the government's Digital India vision. In a release, the telco said that because of the partnership, the Discoms would have complete network visibility, transparency of operations and SLA management of complex AMI projects.

Vi currently works with over 25 DISCOMs. Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "As a market leader in Integrated IoT and with extensive experience in Smart Metering, Vi Business remains focused on empowering DISCOMs, Citizens and Service Providers to grow and reinvent in a smart and sustainable way. We strongly believe that our partnership with Trilliant will allow us to leverage their capability to deploy large scale AMI projects and help us deliver advanced IoT solutions for the utility providers of tomorrow, driving faster implementation of AMI in India. This collaboration also demonstrates our strong commitment in the energy and utility space in the country and will help DISCOMs reap the benefits of AMI solutions in a secure and integrated way.”

Smart Meters serve as a key enabler in the power sector reforms. They help with reducing losses of utilities and also increase revenues and efficiency. This partnership could bring in more revenues for Vi Business in the foreseeable future.