Vodafone Idea Says it Enhanced 4G Network Capacity and Coverage in Punjab

To offer great speeds and a great experience to its users in Punjab, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it has enhanced its network capacity in the region. The telco has deployed additional airwaves in the 2500 MHz band in Punjab, which will ensure that people working from their homes can have decent internet speeds without network congestion scenarios. The telco has also said that it has also enhanced 4G coverage for customers living in the region. Vodafone Idea said that its users in residential/commercial areas in around 1000 towns and villages of Punjab are getting an enhanced data experience.

Vi has added over 1388 TDD sites between August 2020 to September 2022 in Punjab, which has increased the data capacity to 2x. Vodafone Idea has a total of 431.2 MHz of spectrum across several bands in Punjab, including in - 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The telco claims that it is the only private network with the 4G capacity band 2500 MHz in the state.

Vi has installed and upgraded over 6500 (including TDD/L2100/L1800) broadband towers since September 18, 2022, taking the total population coverage on 4G to 98% in Punjab. Vi has also been upgrading all 3G customers to 4G and enhanced 4G capacity by refarming the spectrum in more than 300+ towns and 24 districts