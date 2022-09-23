Redmi Pad Might Launch Next Month in India

We have covered a number of reports about Xiaomi's impending tablet from its well-known sub-brand over the past few weeks. The potential launch date for the new Redmi Pad in the Indian market has now been revealed by a fresh leak.

The information was released by reputable tipper Mukul Sharma and posted to Twitter. The Chinese tech giant intends to introduce the new tablet device early next month, according to @stufflistings on Twitter. The next Redmi Pad will reportedly make its formal debut in India during the first week of October 2022. Without providing any further information on the tablet, he only emphasised that this particular model is a cheap model.

Redmi Pad Features and Specifications

According to what is already known, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer intends to introduce the Redmi Pad with an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2K resolution. The gadget is powered by a brand-new MediaTek chip with the model number MT8781, which should perform similarly to the Helio G99 SoC. Large 7,800mAh battery pack that supports 22.5W fast charging powers the new tablet. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants of this smartphone are scheduled to be available at launch. Additionally, it is anticipated that the device would ship with the MIUI 3 custom skin based on the Android 12 OS. According to reports, it will debut in three colours as well, including Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.