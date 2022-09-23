Redmi Pad Might Launch Next Month in India

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The potential debut date for the new Redmi Pad in the Indian market has recently been leaked.

Highlights

  • In India, the Redmi Pad will be formally unveiled in the first week of October 2022.
  • the 11-inch Redmi Pad, which has a 2K resolution LCD panel.
  • The new tablet has a 7,800mAh battery that is quite huge.

Follow Us

We have covered a number of reports about Xiaomi's impending tablet from its well-known sub-brand over the past few weeks. The potential launch date for the new Redmi Pad in the Indian market has now been revealed by a fresh leak.

The information was released by reputable tipper Mukul Sharma and posted to Twitter. The Chinese tech giant intends to introduce the new tablet device early next month, according to @stufflistings on Twitter. The next Redmi Pad will reportedly make its formal debut in India during the first week of October 2022. Without providing any further information on the tablet, he only emphasised that this particular model is a cheap model.

Redmi Pad Features and Specifications

According to what is already known, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer intends to introduce the Redmi Pad with an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2K resolution. The gadget is powered by a brand-new MediaTek chip with the model number MT8781, which should perform similarly to the Helio G99 SoC. Large 7,800mAh battery pack that supports 22.5W fast charging powers the new tablet. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants of this smartphone are scheduled to be available at launch. Additionally, it is anticipated that the device would ship with the MIUI 3 custom skin based on the Android 12 OS. According to reports, it will debut in three colours as well, including Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments