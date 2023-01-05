Oppo ColorOS 13 Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023

Oppo, the Chinese company, has revealed the global rollout schedule for the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 update for Q1 2023. The latest OS update will be available for smartphones such as the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2 League of Legends Edition, and others. The latest OS upgrade is currently available for as many as 28 phones, including four generations of the Reno series - Reno 8, Reno 7, Reno 6, and even Reno 5 as well as the Find X5 series, Find X3 series, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, F19 Pro+, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo K10.

According to the details shared by the official Twitter handle of ColorOS, the timeline has been released for the stable and beta ColorOS 13 update rollout in Q1 2023. ColorOS 13 will be available for the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2, and Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition from January 13. In India, the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo F21s Pro will receive the newest OS update from January 14.

Aside from this, the Oppo Reno 5F and F19 Pro will receive ColorOS 13 beta in February 2023. Starting January 11, the company will accept applications for beta testers for these phones. Users can apply for the ColorOS 13 beta update on their phones by going to Settings and then clicking on About device > Tap the top of the page > Tap icon on the top right> Trial versions > Fill in your information > Apply Now. The ColorOS 13 update is based on Android 13 and will come with an aquamorphic design theme, faster system speed, better stability, improved battery life, and other features.

Oppo also just revealed that it would provide four years of ColorOS updates for certain phones set to launch in 2023. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer would also offer five years of security updates for certain devices. While the company has not revealed the names of the smartphone models receiving extra OS updates, it is widely assumed that only flagship phones will receive them.