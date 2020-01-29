Realme 3C Series Launch in India Confirmed, Teased on Twitter

Highlights Realme CEO reveals new C series launch happening on January 30

Leaks suggest Chinese phone maker will bring new Realme C3 and C3s to India

Realme C3 series will feature multiple camera sensors along with fingerprint sensor on the rear

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is looking to up the ante in the entry-level smartphone market by bringing in the successor to its Realme C2 series. The company recently teased the launch of new entry-level Realme C3 series in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the expansion of C series revealing the company “will be bringing more to” C-series tomorrow, i.e. January 30. In a recent post, Sheth claimed the Realme C-series phones have been ‘highly successful in disrupting the entry-level segment’. He further stated that there are 10.2 million global users of Realme C series and more than 7.5 lakh users have rated the phone 5/5 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Sheth claimed this trend would continue with the introduction of their upcoming C Series smartphone line. Though Realme hasn’t disclosed anything concrete about the launch, the leaks indicate the company will bring Realme C3 and Realme C3S to India.

Realme C3 and Realme C3S: Features and Specifications

There have been a number of leaks regarding the Realme C3 series. A Realme device with RMX1941 was certified by Singapore’s IMDA which is believed to be Realme C3. The specifics of this device remains are unknown at this point. In addition, a Realme C3s with model RMX2020 was reported to be certified by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). A device with the same model number also surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC listing has revealed some of the phone’s design and few other minor details. The listing reveals the rear panel schematics of the Realme C3 device which appears to have a vertical camera module at the top left corner. There is also a rear fingerprint scanner in the middle.

Though schematics don’t reveal much but the camera module in the new device is large compared to the older models. The current Realme C2 series feature a dual-camera system comprising of 13MP and 2MP sensors. It is expected that the Realme C3 series camera module might feature multiple rear sensors including a depth sensor and a wide-angle lens along with a primary camera.

Under the hood, the Realme C3 series are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-series chipsets. The Realme C3 series will run the Android-10 based ColorOS 7 out of the box.