Samsung Galaxy A51 With Android 10 and Quad Camera Setup Lands in India for Rs 23,999

Highlights The Galaxy A51 in India will be available from January 31

The handset can be purchased in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB

The Galaxy A51 features Super AMOLED display and Exynos 9611 chipset

Samsung has refreshed its mid-range Galaxy A lineup in India today. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is the latest phone from the South Korean smartphone brand and it succeeds the Galaxy A50s which the company launched three months ago. The Galaxy A51 retains most of the features from the Galaxy A50s like the Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, but there are several new upgrades as well. The new handset from Samsung is powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, has a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and rocks quad cameras on the back. The Galaxy A51 has been launched in two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.51-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen on the front. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Galaxy A50 and A50s smartphones. At the heart of the Galaxy A51 is the Exynos 9611 chipset. Sadly, this is the same chipset which Samsung used to power the Galaxy A50s, so there is no upgrade in the chipset department. The A51 can be purchased in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB.

Cameras on the Galaxy A51 include a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Samsung has added a 32MP shooter to the front of the phone. The Galaxy A51 boots Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out of the box, similar to the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite smartphones. Lastly, we get to see a 4000mAh battery backing the entire package. Samsung has added just 15W fast charging support to the A51.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Pricing and Availability in India

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in two variants with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 23,999, whereas the premium model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 25,999. Samsung says the phone will be available in multiple colour options- Blue, Pink, Prism Black and Prism White. The first sale of the Galaxy A51 will take place via both online and offline stores on January 31.