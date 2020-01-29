Oppo Find X2 Tipped to Offer 65W Fast Charging and 120Hz Screen

Highlights The Oppo Find X2 will likely come with a 120Hz Quad HD+ display

The handset is already confirmed to come with Snapdragon 865 chipset

Oppo is expected to launch the Find X2 by the end of Q1 2020

It seems like almost all the smartphone brands will launch their flagship devices with 120Hz refresh rate screens. After OnePlus confirming that their next flagship phone will offer a 120Hz screen, Oppo is now said to be preparing a flagship device with the same high refresh rate. The Oppo Find X2, which will come as a successor to the Oppo Find X, might feature a Quad HD+ 120Hz screen. Oppo already confirmed that the Find X2 would ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset since the Find series of phones always featured top-tier hardware. Besides, the phone may also offer 65W Super VOOC fast charging support similar to the Oppo Reno Ace which has been exclusive to the Chinese market until now.

Oppo Find X2 Key Specs Tipped Online

The Oppo Find X2 is expected to arrive by the end of Q1 2020, according to various reports on the web. After Oppo confirming the Snapdragon 865 SoC for the Find X2, a new report from China says the phone will also feature fastest charging tech available in the market at the moment along with a high refresh rate screen. Tipster Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that the Oppo Find X2 would have a Quad HD or 2K display and 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus recently showcased its 120Hz display technology at a special event in China and we may see Oppo using the same tech on its Find X2.

Other than that, the Oppo Find X2 is also said to offer 65W Super VOOC charging tech which we first saw on the Oppo Reno Ace. The screen on the Oppo Find X2 could be a 6.5-inch one.

Besides, Global Executives of Oppo are heavily teasing the Find X2’s display. “I’ve recently got hands-on with the #OPPOFindX2 and the screen is second to none. Confirmed – this will be a game-changer!” said Brian Shen, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at Oppo, on Twitter recently. It will be interesting to see what Oppo is really up to with the Find X2.

Oppo Find X2: Expected Launch Date

Talking about the launch date, multiple rumours indicate the Find X2 could be launched in Q1 2020 itself. But there is no official confirmation from Oppo, at least as of writing this article. Oppo will likely showcase the Find X2 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 tech show in February.