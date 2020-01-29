BSNL Launches Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plans in Kerala Circle With Up to 436 Days Validity

Highlights BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan is offering benefits for 436 days as part of limited period offer

BSNL's Rs 108 plan comes with just 28 days validity

Both the plans are already available in other circles in Chennai and Tamil Nadu

State-run BSNL is not known for launching attractive prepaid plans in Kerala circle because it is the company’s largest one in terms of subscriber base. BSNL has a massive subscriber base of over 15 million in Kerala alone which is putting the telco away from becoming aggressive in the circle. In the latest update, BSNL introduced two new plans in Kerala priced at Rs 108 and Rs 1,999. Notably, both these plans are available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for a while now. The Rs 108 prepaid recharge offers benefits for 28 days, whereas the Rs 1,999 plan is a long-term option with benefits for a whopping 436 days from the date of recharge. A couple of days ago, we reported the BSNL’s limited period offer on the Rs 1,999 recharge.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan Finally Launches in Kerala

BSNL has been delaying the launch of its value for money prepaid plans in Kerala circle. The Rs 1,999 plan, which is already available in the majority of BSNL circles, is now official in Kerala as well. Thankfully, BSNL did not reduce or modify the pack benefits; The Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL offers 250 minutes of voice calling per day, unlimited data capped to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day and 100 SMSes per day.

The plan also offers free BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes (BT) subscriptions. As part of the company’s Republic Day limited period offer, the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge between January 26 and February 15 will offer benefits for 436 days. After this offer, the pack will be back to its standard validity of 365 days.

BSNL Rs 108 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

BSNL has some impressive prepaid plans in the sub-Rs 150 price segment. The Rs 108 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and benefits include 250 minutes of voice calling to any network including Mumbai and Delhi circles, unlimited data with speed reduction to 80 Kbps after 1GB per day and 500 SMSes for the entire validity period.

Both the Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans from BSNL are available for recharge in the respective circle. BSNL did not revise or increase tariff prices in Kerala circle this month. Last month, we noted the telco’s reduction of validity by at least four days in popular plans like Rs 186, Rs 153, Rs 118 and so on.