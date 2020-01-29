BSNL Launches Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plans in Kerala Circle With Up to 436 Days Validity

BSNL has been delaying the launch of its value for money prepaid plans in Kerala circle, but it has changed with the arrival of Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 plans

By January 29th, 2020 AT 5:44 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan is offering benefits for 436 days as part of limited period offer
    • BSNL's Rs 108 plan comes with just 28 days validity
    • Both the plans are already available in other circles in Chennai and Tamil Nadu

    State-run BSNL is not known for launching attractive prepaid plans in Kerala circle because it is the company’s largest one in terms of subscriber base. BSNL has a massive subscriber base of over 15 million in Kerala alone which is putting the telco away from becoming aggressive in the circle. In the latest update, BSNL introduced two new plans in Kerala priced at Rs 108 and Rs 1,999. Notably, both these plans are available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for a while now. The Rs 108 prepaid recharge offers benefits for 28 days, whereas the Rs 1,999 plan is a long-term option with benefits for a whopping 436 days from the date of recharge. A couple of days ago, we reported the BSNL’s limited period offer on the Rs 1,999 recharge.

    BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan Finally Launches in Kerala

    BSNL has been delaying the launch of its value for money prepaid plans in Kerala circle. The Rs 1,999 plan, which is already available in the majority of BSNL circles, is now official in Kerala as well. Thankfully, BSNL did not reduce or modify the pack benefits; The Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL offers 250 minutes of voice calling per day, unlimited data capped to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day and 100 SMSes per day.

    The plan also offers free BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes (BT) subscriptions. As part of the company’s Republic Day limited period offer, the Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge between January 26 and February 15 will offer benefits for 436 days. After this offer, the pack will be back to its standard validity of 365 days.

    BSNL Rs 108 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

    BSNL has some impressive prepaid plans in the sub-Rs 150 price segment. The Rs 108 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity and benefits include 250 minutes of voice calling to any network including Mumbai and Delhi circles, unlimited data with speed reduction to 80 Kbps after 1GB per day and 500 SMSes for the entire validity period.

    Both the Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans from BSNL are available for recharge in the respective circle. BSNL did not revise or increase tariff prices in Kerala circle this month. Last month, we noted the telco’s reduction of validity by at least four days in popular plans like Rs 186, Rs 153, Rs 118 and so on.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Fitness Band Features Leaked Online, Might Make Its Way to India Soon

    Xiaomi is definitely the leader in wearables when it comes to fitness bands. Previous releases from Xiaomi like the Mi...

    module-4-img

    iPhone 11 Users Will Have Better Control Over Location Data With New iOS 13.3.1 Update

    There has been a lot of chatter in the past about a very special iOS 13 update which will extend...

    module-4-img

    After Vodafone Idea and Airtel, Tata Tele Services Also Starts Arranging Funds for AGR Dues

    The telecom industry as a whole has been under a lot of distress because of the new Supreme Court decision...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple Homepod Officially Announced in India for Rs 19,900

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Offers 7 Days Catch-Up Shows With Binge and Binge+ Set-Top Box

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Phones All Set to Get Tons of Video Based Features and Improvements

    module-4-img

    MIUI Now Gets App Drawer Support and Many Features of Poco Launcher