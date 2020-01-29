Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leaked Specifications Wash Up Online

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could cost $1400 in US Markets

The phone will sport a clamshell design

The device could resemble Motorola Razr

Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy S20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The biggest attraction, however, is going to be the Korean maker’s upcoming foldable smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Numerous leaks have detailed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The latest report now comes up with key specifications and pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Flip Design, Features, Specs

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable clamshell design and is listed with two sets of dimensions. The Z Flip measures 87.4 x 73.6 x ~17.3mm when folded and when the device is vertically unfolded, it measures 167.9 x 73.6 x ~7.2mm. It weighs 183 grams. The phone is reported to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Dynamic screen with an aspect ratio of 22:9 and 1080 x 2635 Full HD+ resolution. The Infinity-O notch screen comes with features like HDR10+ and Always-On display. The display will be protected by Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass which is specifically meant for foldable displays. The phone also bears a little resemblance to the Motorola Razr.

There’s also an outside display, a 1.06-inch (300 x 116 resolution) OLED panel for displaying time, notifications etc. In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip’s dual camera will have an f/1.8 aperture 12MP primary sensor paired with a 123-degree f/2.2 aperture 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The dual-camera system is said to come equipped with an LED flash, dual pixel autofocus, OIS and 60fps 4K video recording. In the selfie camera, the device features a 10MP f/2.0 aperture along with AutoFocus, voice control and 30fps 4K video recording support.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform along with 8 GB RAM. The device will come with 256GB UFS 3.0 in-built storage, though there won’t be any micro-SD support. It will have a 3300mAh two-part battery system with 15W Quick Charge support and 9W Qi charging. The Z Flip comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will run Android 10 out of the box. The Galaxy Z Flip will be using USB-C on connectivity front for both charging and audio, instead of the standard 3.5mm jack.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pricing and Release Date

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is reportedly launching at a price of Euro 1500 in European markets starting February 14. It is expected to come in black and purple colour options. Another report suggests the phone will likely be priced for $1400 in US markets and be an AT&T exclusive. This, however, will be a timed exclusive, so other operators will be able to sell it unlocked at a later stage. There is no information as to the Galaxy Z Flip launch date in India, but the prices are likely to be upwards of INR 1,00,000.