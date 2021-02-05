Oppo brings 4+128GB Variant of Oppo A15s to India, Priced at Rs 12,490

Oppo India on Friday launched the 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage variant of the A15s in India. The device, originally launched back in 2020 with a storage variant consisting of 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage, according to the company is on offer in this new variant so as to offer customers the freedom to save more data in the form of their images, making sure that they do not have to wipe off their memories so as to free up space, providing a seamless experience.

In terms of other specifications, they are provided below. Intended to be a budget device from Oppo, pitted against the likes of the Realme 6i, Redmi Note 9 and more, the Oppo A15s was a good device for those who wished to own an Oppo phone, minus the premium cost, but, for the value for money user, there was better elsewhere.

Oppo A15s Specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Oppo A15s sports a 6.52-inch waterdrop display, with a resolution of HD+ and a screen to body ratio of 89%. This came without any high refresh rate support, something that the Realme 6i had the chance to boast of. The lower resolution did not aid in this department.

As for the performance side of things, the Oppo A15s sports the Mediatek Helio P35 chip, coupled with up to 128GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. This is coupled with ColorOS 7.2.

When it comes to the camera side of things, the device features a primary 13MP shooter, paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The cameras make use of AI to identify certain aspects of an image, aiding the smart shooting capabilities. For selfies, users need to use the 8MP selfie snapper.

Battery is not a point to worry about, with the device featuring a decently sized 4230 mAh battery with 10W charging support, using the Micro-USB port.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO A15s is on offer in two vibrant colour variants, namely Dynamic black and Fancy white. The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available at INR 12,490 across all retail channels and Amazon starting today.