Realme V11 5G Goes Official With Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh Battery

Realme is on a launch spree. The Oppo spin-off company has launched a budget smartphone with 5G support in China. The Realme V11 5G just went official in mainland China with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Realme’s V series of phones is aimed at dominating the budget 5G smartphone segment and the Realme V11 carries the legacy forward. Key specifications of the Realme V11 5G include 5000mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, 6.5-inch HD+ display and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 10. As of now, there are no details regarding the India launch of Realme V11. The Realme X7 is the cheapest 5G smartphone in India at Rs 19,999, so the Realme V11 whenever it reaches the country could retail at an even lower price.

Realme V11 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme V11 is a 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset underneath. The phone rocks a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and the company did not include high refresh rate technology. The phone has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The phone comes in two configurations- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well that supports up to 1TB SD cards.

Cameras on the Realme V11 5G include a 13MP primary sensor that works in tandem with a 2MP depth sensor. Yes, the V11 5G offers a dual-camera setup on the back. To the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper. The phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. This dual-SIM smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 8.4mm thick and weighs 186 grams.

Realme V11 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Realme V11 5G comes in two variants- 4GB+128GB priced at 1199 Yuan (approx. Rs 13,518) and the 6GB+128GB model will retail for 1399 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,800). Realme launched the phone in two colours- Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey, and the sale begins in China today. Do you think Realme should bring the Realme V11 to India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.