Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband in India, Priced at Rs 1,999

Neckbands have seen a rise in terms of sales ever since the headphone jack was removed on smartphones, and when users got their hands onto budget truly wireless earphones, their experience was far less than ideal, resulting in them shifting to the conventional neckband style of Bluetooth earphones. Most brands, including smartphone makers such as Redmi, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme have entered the neckband earphones market and recently another well-known company launched its product for the neckband market. The brand in question is Samsung, which is quite well known for its audio products, especially the Galaxy Buds. The Samsung Level U2 is the latest neckband style earphones to launch in India at a price of just Rs 1,999.

Samsung Level U2 Neckband Specifications

Some key specifications for the Samsung Level U2 include support for IPX2 rated water resistance, coupled with 12mm drivers for the audio. Samsung’s proprietary codec tech is also present on the neckband.

The earphones come with ergonomic ear tips, which allow for comfortable listening. The build seems to be quite premium as well, with the neckband being an ideal fit for those who wish to listen to sound without a lot of wires, in ultimate comfort.

In terms of the battery life, the company claims that the new neckband styled earphones provide approximately 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge.

The earphones also come with USB-Type C based charging, which is an added bonus, since one cable can now charge your phone, earphone and your laptop, given it has support for Type-C charging.

Audio codecs include SBC, AAC and scalable codec. The headphones weighs a measly 41.5 grams and comes in two colours, namely black and blue. These earphones are exclusive to Flipkart and Samsung.com

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Level U2 neckband is priced at Rs 1,999 for both colour variants and is available, as we mentioned earlier, on Flipkart and Samsung’s online site exclusively. There is however an offer at play as of now, due to which the earphones are available at a discounted introductory price of Rs 1,899. For context, Samsung also launched the Samsung ITFIT BE7 wireless earphones and Samsung ITFIT wireless earphones in India for Rs 1,199 and 1,299.

The pricing of the Level U2 pits it against notable players in the neckband world, such as OnePlus’s Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo’s Enco M31 and Realme’s Buds Wireless 2.