OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Launch on June 10 in India

Oneplus, the smartphone manufacturer which is known for its wide range of smartphones across the globe has finally confirmed the launch of the budget segment phone. By budget segment we meant the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Yes you read it correctly, the brands have confirmed the launch of the handset on June 10th. The company CEO also confirmed the existence of Nord N2005G, which is said to be exclusive for the US and Canadian market. Lau also confirmed some of the vital information about the Nord CE 5G. Let’s have a closer look at the official confirmation about the OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch Confirmed

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar Peter Lau confirmed the launch of the upcoming Nord CE smartphone in India. According to him, the CE stands for Core Edition and it’s a revamped version of last year’s original Nord. Lau confirmed that the company will launch the smartphone on June 10th, 2021.

Further, he suggested that the CE 5G is going to be the revamped version of the original Nord and it will arrive with few extra features at more affordable pricing. Considering this statement we can expect that the Nord CE 5G might launch between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 mark in the country. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs 24,999 back in 2020. It will launch on June 10 in India and Europe.

Lau told TechRadar that the company is also planning to launch the Nord N200 5G this year in the Us and Canada. The specification and features of the device are yet to be revealed by the company. We can safely expect that the phone will launch in the budget or mid-range segment.

He also confirmed that the Nord devices are getting upgraded to 5G connectivity which is a flagship feature for the brands. Lau didn’t mention anything about the phone so far. We need to wait for the official launch on June 10 to get more details about the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus. Meanwhile, the OnePlus U1S LED TV is also expected to launch on the same date, it seems to be an interesting launch for India.