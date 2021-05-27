ASM Global and Mobilitie Partner to Establish 5G Across International Venue Portfolio

As the world is learning to live and cope up with Covid-19, sports and entertainment venues across the globe are returning to live events at full capacities. A new partnership has been announced today between ASM global, which is the world’s leading venue management and services company, and Mobilitie, which is the largest privately-held telecommunications company in the US. This partnership will enable fans to experience a new era of boosted streaming capacities and dynamic digital engagement experiences.

More on the Innovative Partnership

The partnership between ASM Global and Mobilitie is a multi-year agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships. This agreement will allow ASM Global that has established itself as a leading producer of entertainment experiences, to make its vast international venue network faster and more powerful leveraging advanced 5G connectivity solutions from Mobilitie. A robust and scalable 5G infrastructure offered by Mobilitie will help improve broadcast production and immersive viewing experiences from ASM Global Arenas, stadia and Convention centres.

Technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will also be seamlessly integrated using these solutions. ASM Global’s operational excellence and data analytic capabilities, along with its Venueshield security and safety protocols and procedures, will all be enhanced using the industry’s most reliable and seamless connectivity.

Committed to Providing Fans Ability to Share Their Incredible Experiences: ASM Global

ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension have stated that ASM Global is known to create memorable live events every night worldwide, and they are committed to providing their fans with the ability to share their incredible experiences seamlessly in real-time. He further added that ASM’s partnership with Mobilitie would help fuel creativity to envision and implement reimagined in-venue experiences.

Looking Forward to Working with ASM in the future: Mobilitie

Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie, has called ASM Global an international innovator to deliver memorable entertainment experiences. He said that Mobilitie was excited to further expand their relationship with ASM Global, and they look forward to work closely with ASM’s global leadership and venue teams. Shedding more details on Mobilitie’s role in the partnership, he said that they currently provide neutral-host wireless networks at several ASM Global properties. This includes the recently announced Coliseo de Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Convention Center venues. Mobilitie is excited and looking forward to expanding these networks globally.