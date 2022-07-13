OnePlus Nord 2T Excellent Option to Enter OnePlus Ecosystem: OnePlus India CEO

The popular Nord series, especially the Nord 2T, will provide future-ready smartphones to give users more choices and the power to do more, OnePlus India CEO said on Wednesday, as the mid to premium smartphone category witnesses the debut of new companies in India. In order to increase the accessibility of the premium OnePlus experience to a wider audience and forge closer ties with Generation Z and millennials, the Nord category was launched. According to Navnit Nakra, CEO and head for OnePlus India, Nord 2T, the OnePlus Nord 2 replacement, was introduced to give users an improved experience.

"We believe that the Nord 2T is an excellent choice for users looking to upgrade from Nord 2 and for the consumers looking to enter our ecosystem in the mid-range segment", Nakra told IANS. OnePlus Nord 2T comes with support for 80W fast charging.

According to Nakra, this method is 120% faster than the original one and provides a day's worth of power in just 15 minutes. The flagship camera on the Nord 2T also has Al enhancements for better low-light performance, night mode, and HDR video recording. In addition, it can capture slow-motion footage at up to 960 frames per second.

"Lastly the OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that provides better gaming performance more efficient power consumption and better temperature control with HyperEngine 5.0 paired with OxygenOS 12.1" Nakra added.

OnePlus Nord 2T Will Get a Tough Competition from Nothing Phone (1)

The competition in the mid-range segment is increasing. On Tuesday, Nothing launched its first-ever smartphone in multiple markets in the mid-range segment. It will definitely give a tough fight to other existing brands in the same price range including Oppo, OnePlus and more. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a slight upgrade over the Nord 2. Thus, users who already own a OnePlus Nord 2 don't really need to jump and upgrade. If you have the OnePlus Nord 2T, let us know your experience.