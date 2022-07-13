Amazfit GTS 4 Mini India Launch Confirmed: Date and Other Details

On July 16 at 12 pm, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch is scheduled to go official in India. On Wednesday, it was released on the world market. The recently launched wristwatch features an always-on display and a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, according to the manufacturer, includes more than 120 sports modes in addition to monitoring tools for your health and fitness, such as heart rate and SpO2. The smartwatch also states that it has a battery life of up to 15 days.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Availability and Price in India

On the day of the launch, the GTS 4 Mini smartwatch from Amazfit will cost Rs 6,999 in India. After that, it will be priced at Rs 7,999. It will be sold on Amazon and the official Amazfit India website.

There will be colour options for the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini in Midnight Black, Mint Blue, Moonlight White, and Flamingo Pink.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Specifications and Features

The 1.65-inch AMOLED screen on the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch has a 336x384 pixel resolution. It has a 309ppi pixel density and always-on display technology. It has a center frame made of aluminium alloy and communication with Bluetooth v5.2. The smartwatch has a 5ATM rating, which translates to a water resistance of up to 50m. The wearable has Amazon Alexa voice recognition integrated.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini also has BioTracker and 3 PPG for continuous monitoring of SpO2 and heart rate. The wristwatch features more than 120 sports modes, including walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, and more. It also tracks activity and sleep. Additional features include five satellite positioning systems, a blood oxygen saturation level sensor, a stress level tracker, weather updates, smart alerts, a timer, an alarm clock, and sedentary reminders.

With regular usage, the 270mAh battery within the smartwatch is said to last up to 15 days on a full charge and up to 45 days while in battery saver mode.