HCL Posts Rs 3283 Crore Net Profit in Q1 FY23, Management Cautions Recession in US

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Revenue increased 3.8%, while net profit decreased 8.6% sequentially due to a higher base from a one-time gain in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company's operating margin for the April through June quarter dropped 90 basis points sequentially to 17% as a result of higher travel and labour expenditures and record-high employee churn in the services sector.

Highlights

  • or the ongoing fiscal year, India's third-largest software company kept revenue growth of 12-14 % and an operating margin of 18-20%.
  • Revenue increased 3.8%, while net profit decreased 8.6% sequentially due to a higher base from a one-time gain in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • A Rs 10 interim dividend was declared by the company's board.

Follow Us

HCL

In the first quarter of the year, HCL Technologies net profit has risen 2.4% but the operating margins came under high pressure because costs, mainly manpower-related, went up significantly. For the ongoing fiscal year, India's third-largest software company kept revenue growth of 12-14 % and an operating margin of 18-20%. The management of the company warned about the impact of the recession in the United States.

Revenue increased 3.8%, while net profit decreased 8.6% sequentially due to a higher base from a one-time gain in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company's operating margin for the April through June quarter dropped 90 basis points sequentially to 17% as a result of higher travel and labour expenditures and record-high employee churn in the services sector. As a result of the ongoing talent shortage in the IT industry, attrition for the quarter increased to a record 23.8% of the total workforce. A Rs 10 interim dividend was declared by the company's board.

"In some verticals, there will be project completions and some one-time work which will complete, so that it will have some impact on the revenue numbers and growth numbers. we expect to see a good positive trajectory moving forward." C Vijayakumar, managing director of HCL Technologies, said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Financial Report

Tata Consultancy Services, the largest IT services provider in India by revenue, underperformed street expectations for the first quarter. On Friday, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 9,478 crore and revenue of Rs 52,758 crore. Its attrition rate increased to 19.7% while operating margins decreased to 23.1% from 25% in the prior quarter due to increased employee costs. On Monday, the performance decreased the price of TCS shares by over 5% and the IT index by 3%. HCL's Vijayakumar also issued a warning about the effects of the US slowdown in remarks to reporters on Tuesday following the announcement of the results.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments