Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus Receive Latest Android Security Patch and More

Nokia is rolling out a new update for the Nokia 2.4. This update is said to bring the latest December 2020 Android Security Patch for the devices. The update also comes with system improvements, and user interface (UI) changes along with the security patch. The update for the Nokia 2.4 is said to be 1.36GB in size. It is advised to the users that they download this update via Wi-Fi and keep their devices in charging when doing so — more details on the story ahead.

Nokia 2.4 and Other Devices Receive December 2020 Android Security Patch

It is not just the Nokia 2.4 which has received the December 2020 Android Security Patch, but Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus have also received the same. However, there are no other major features added to the update for these two devices. The update size for the Nokia 6.1 is 32.89MB and for Nokia 7 Plus is 32.46MB.

The build number of the update for Nokia 2.4 is ‘v1.130’. A thing worth noting here is that this update has been rolled out in multiple devices all around the world. So it looks like Nokia is not focusing on a specific region or an area, but is rolling out the update throughout the world.

Thus it is expected that the update might be in a staged manner. It means that some users will receive the update earlier than the others. As for the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 7 Plus; updates for these two devices are already out. Users who haven’t received the notification for the update yet are advised to check manually by going to the System Settings.

All the users should install the latest Android Security Patch as soon as they receive it. It is to keep the devices safe from security attacks.

Nokia 2.4 Specification and Price

The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It comes with 3GB of RAM and expandable 64GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 out of the box but is slated to soon receive the Android 11 update. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device with a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. At the front of the device, there is a 5MP primary sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device for additional security.

The device was launched for a price of Rs 10,399 in India in different colour options, namely Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal.