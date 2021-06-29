The Much Awaited Nothing Ear 1 Will Be Launched on July 27

Nothing, the tech venture by Carl Pei, who was previously responsible for OnePlus, the tech giant that enthusiasts appreciate and await for, has been rumoured to launch its first product in the Indian market and overseas market. The company had earlier been rumoured to set a launch date for the Ear 1, but a delay was later announced by Carl.

Today, it has been revealed that the new wireless earbuds will be launched in India and other top markets on July 27 at 6:30 PM IST. So, with that topic out of the way, it might interest you to know about all that we know and can expect from the first product by a very promising company that, at its helm has a great mind at work.

Do note, that as mentioned earlier, the company had earlier stated that it would be taking some time to finalise some things, hence the delay in the launch, considering as to how the moniker had been earlier announced via the social media handles of the new tech company. The launch will take place simultaneously in India and other global markets, in case you were wondering.

What Do We Know About the Nothing Ear 1

In terms of what we know about the product, the design of Ear 1 is expected to feature key elements of Concept 1, which had been teased in March of 2021. The concept was designed based on three principles, which were Weightless, Timeless, and Effortless.

At the time of the reveal, Pei had mentioned that Design was still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.

In India, the TWS had been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS under the model number B181, with the buds’ charging case batteries also having been spotted on a later date. These devices, which were listed under power banks, featured the model numbers B181-C and B181-1.

Whilst the inherent success of OnePlus, Carl’s previous venture guarantees no sort of safety or success for the Ear 1, it is expected to change the market, for better or for worse and take the fight to top brands such as OnePlus, Sennheiser, Bose, Skullcandy and Sony.