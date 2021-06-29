Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Might Take the Fight to Beats Studio Buds

Samsung has been on a roll recently, be it in terms of smartphones, smart devices or audio products. The Galaxy Buds lineup has always been one to keep note of because they are one of the best all-rounders in the market.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are seemingly around the corner and, ahead of the launch, reports have surfaced suggesting that they could be launched sometime in the month of August, at an event that might bring with it the Galaxy Watch 4.

Ahead of this rumoured launch, on Tuesday, Indian tech publication 91Mobiles released a report, citing an industry insider who has claimed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced between $149 to $169, which roughly translates to a price tag of Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 in India.

On a global scale, this pricing is quite interesting as if this is true, it will be a direct competitor to the recently launched Apple Beats Studio Buds.

What Do We Know About the Galaxy Buds 2

The similarity in pricing however does not guarantee similar pricing, since, in the fight to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Beats’ Studio Buds, a report suggests that the former will opt out of ANC or active noise cancellation, a feature that has become increasingly common in 2021, even in budget earbuds.

This will automatically provide the Beats Studio Buds with an edge over the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 in international markets, wherein both should be officially available.

This does not mean that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be a letdown, as, the 91Mobiles report claims that the Buds will come with a design that is seemingly identical to the Galaxy Buds Pro, with further additions including that the Buds 2 will come with 60 mAh batteries on each bud and a decently sized 500 mAh battery for the charging case.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will also come with two mics on each earbud and feature wear-detection sensors so as to give the buds an automatic play or pause feature. The details such as the specific drivers and specifications remain unknown as of now.

However, in India, the Galaxy Buds 2 will compete with other offerings that mostly offer features like wireless charging and ANC, and, if the Buds 2 are not competitively priced, they might lose out to other offerings in a highly competitive market like India.