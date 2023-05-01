Latest Telugu Movies to Watch on Netflix and Prime Video

Take a look at this week's top Telugu releases on OTT while three films, Agent, Ponniyin Selvan 2, and Vidyarthi, compete at the box office this weekend across Telugu states.

Dasara

The movie, which is set in the village of Veerlapally, centres on boyhood friends Dharani (Nani) and Suri (Dheekshith Shetty), who rob coal for a living. Dharani likes Suri but loves Vennela (Keerthy Suresh). In an unexpected turn of events, Suri and Dharani become involved in the political dispute over the bar. Will Dharani respond when it matters most? Srikanth Odela is the director.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ravanasura

Criminal defence attorney Ravi (Ravi Teja) works with colleague attorney Kanaka Maha Lakshmi (Faria Abdullah) to take on high-profile cases. Harika (Megha Akash) asks Ravi and his team to take on the case after a grisly murder during the day is caught on camera in order to save her father (Sampath). There are several killings that happen after this. What ties these cases to Ravi?

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pathu Thala

A corrupt politician scans the state's CM chair. The challenge for him, though, is to outwit a kingmaker. The responsibility of apprehending the kingmaker, who also has a few frightening connections, is given to an honest cop. The latter's band of thugs accepts the undercover officer. How will this alter the political landscape of the state? Simbu and Gautham Karthik star in this Obeli N Krishna-helmed film.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video