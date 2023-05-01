JioDive VR Headset Launched to Help Watch Tata IPL 2023

Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched a new virtual reality (VR) headset called JioDive to give viewers a stadium-like experience of watching IPL matches from the comfort of their homes. The Jio-owned platform, which already offers a host of features for IPL 2023, including bird’s eye, stump cam, and cable cam views, has introduced the JioDive headset to take the IPL viewing experience to the next level.

JioDive Features

The JioDive VR headset is available in a single black colour option. It needs to be paired with an Android smartphone or iPhone, with a screen size of up to 6.7-inches, to watch IPL matches in VR. To get the immersive experience, users need to download and install the JioImmerse app, which is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The VR headset will use the paired device’s gyroscope and accelerometer to offer an immersive 360-degree viewing experience. Viewers can watch IPL matches from different angles, including bird’s eye, stump cam, and cable cam views, as previously mentioned. This will take the IPL viewing experience for consumers to the next level.

JioDive Price in India

The JioDive VR headset can be purchased online from JioMart, the company’s online store for a variety of products, and comes with an offer from Paytm Wallet, among others, where users can get a Rs 500 cashback.

At this price, the headset seems like a very affordable gadget for users to experience the second half of IPL 2023 in a more immersive manner. Jio has already launched 5G in many parts of the country. Leveraging 5G networks, consumers can watch IPL 2023 in HD quality on multiple devices.