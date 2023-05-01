Airtel Partners With Bridgepointe to Expand Digital Infrastructure Solutions in India and Africa

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Bridgepointe Technologies to enable US-based businesses to leverage Airtel's digital infrastructure solutions for expansion into India and Africa. Bridgepointe will offer Airtel's products and services, including global connectivity solutions, data centers, and SD-WAN, to its portfolio.

Highlights

  • Airtel to sustainability provide a solid framework for the collaboration.
  • Bridgepointe will leverage its established foothold in the data center market and offer Airtel's products and services as part of its portfolio.
  • The partnership will capitalize on Nxtra by Airtel's largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centers in India.

Bharti Airtel, one of India's top telecommunications providers, has announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between technology investments and business results under Airtel Global Channel Partners Programme.

Also Read: Airtel Emerged as a Strong Institution, Says Sunil Mittal: Report

Airtel's Extensive Knowledge and Experience

According to the statement, The partnership will enable US-based businesses looking to expand into India and Africa to leverage Airtel's digital infrastructure solutions. Airtel's extensive knowledge, experience, and understanding of every layer of the communications ecosystem, combined with its commitment to sustainability, creates a solid framework for such collaborations.

Bharti Airtel, in its statement, said, "At Airtel, we have massive network investments, a strong product ecosystem, and a large customer base, especially in India and Africa. We are delighted to collaborate with Bridgepointe to extend our extensive suite of products to their customer base."

Also Read: Airtel B2B: Airtel Edge CDN Service Explained

Bridgepointe to Leverage Airtel's Products and Services

Through this partnership, Bridgepointe will leverage its own established foothold in the data centre market and offer all of Airtel's products and services as part of its portfolio. Major offerings include global connectivity solutions, DIA, IPLC, Data Centers, and SD-WAN.

In addition, the partnership will capitalize on Nxtra by Airtel's largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India. Nxtra offers services to several leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs, and governments across the country. The company aims to achieve net zero by 2031, and its commitment to sustainability will also be at the forefront of Bridgepointe's outreach.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Plans to Double Its Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

Nxtra by Airtel's Largest Network of Data Centers

Airtel is among the top three mobile operators globally, covering over two billion people. Airtel is also India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. It boasts a customer base of more than 500 million across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa. Nxtra by Airtel owns and operates 12 large and 120 edge data center facilities across India.

Also Read: Strengthening Partnership: Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal Discuss Collaboration in Indian and African Markets

The partnership is expected to create significant opportunities for companies looking to expand their digital businesses into India and Africa. The collaboration between Airtel and Bridgepointe exemplifies how Bridgepointe's Data Center practice continues to expand its reach worldwide to benefit enterprise customers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

