Telecom Infra Providers Request Urgent Intervention in UP

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has written a letter to Shri Durga Shanker Mishra (I.A.S.), Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, requesting urgent intervention to stop Noida Authority from taking coercive action against digital telecom infrastructure. As the apex representative body of Telecom Infrastructure Providers Category - I (IP-1), DIPA aims to expedite the rollout of telecom infrastructure in India.

Telecom infrastructure providers are currently facing critical issues as they are not being permitted to install telecom towers in residential areas. DIPA claims that these rejections are not in line with Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, as amended in 2017, 2021, and 2022, as well as orders issued by the Government of UP dated 15.06.2018 and subsequent.

Read More - TRAI Implements AI Spam Filters in India to Combat Unwanted Calls and Messages

DIPA's IP members have received a copy of an order dated 20.04.2023 from one of the landlords, which states that the NOIDA authority has cancelled the lease deed of the plot at Plot No C-48, Sector-20, NOIDA, solely on the ground that the landlord has allowed the installation of a digital communication site on the roof of his property to enable mobile communication network in the area. Additionally, the authority has directed that the entire property of the landlord be resumed, sealed, and the landlord and his family be dispossessed on Monday, 1st May 2023.

Mr T.R. Dua, Director-General of DIPA, emphasised that telecom towers are critical infrastructures that play an important role in enabling mobile communication. Therefore, it is imperative that the NOIDA authority understands the importance of communication infrastructure and allows operations without any coercive action.

DIPA has requested that Noida Authority withdraw any cancellation notices issued to landlords, hold and withdraw any proposed coercive actions, amend their rules in line with Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules 2016, and allow communication sites in residential areas.

DIPA's appeal for government intervention seeks to ensure the availability of critical communication infrastructure and to prevent the disruption of mobile communication networks in Noida.