Telecom Liechtenstein Selects Nokia for 5G Expansion

Telecom Liechtenstein has started modernizing its mobile network to prepare it for 5G technology. The company is working with Nokia to implement the Network update. After the successful roll-out of the fibre optic core network in Liechtenstein, Telecom Liechtenstein and Nokia continued their longstanding partnership. The partnership will expand into 5G as Nokia is selected for its highest quality, reliability, and technology leadership.

Telecom Liechtenstein and Nokia partnership for 5G implementation

Telecom Liechtenstein, in a statement, said, "Like all technologies before, we are implementing 5G mobile technology ourselves in Liechtenstein. It was therefore important to us to find a partner for radio technology that places the same high demands on its products as we do. With Nokia, we have found a partner on an equal footing. It has always been particularly important to us to work with a European partner."

Benefits of 5G technology for Liechtenstein

According to a statement, the new 5G Generation mobile technology offers peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps, extremely low latency and high energy efficiency. While Liechtenstein's legal framework currently does not allow for the full utilization of 5G performance, it creates the foundation for reliable real-time communication between mobile devices. This will enable innovations in various industries, such as mobility, transport, and Industry 4.0.

Spectrum for Telecom Liechtenstein 5G

Telecom Liechtenstein (TLI) received approval to expand its 5G network the Principality of Liechtenstein in January 2023 by acquiring the rights to use frequencies through reallocation. TLI will expand its 4G/LTE network capacity and introduce 5G, the most powerful mobile communications standard currently available, to FL1 customers by mid-2023. The expansion will require FL1 customers to have an FL1 LIFE subscription and a 5G-capable smartphone.