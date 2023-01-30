Kerala Vision Broadband Plans With Unlimited Data in 2023 Detailed

Kerala Vision, the regional broadband service provider in Kerala, offers a variety of broadband plans for both residential and commercial customers, with speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 1500 Mbps. The ISP has bumped its Data offerings to 4 TB on select broadband plans in 2021. Let us now look at Kerala Vision's broadband plans and what they offer for customers opting for their service in 2023.

Kerala Vision Broadband Plans

Kerala Vision focuses on providing high-speed internet connectivity at an affordable price to people in Kerala, aiming to drive digitalisation and bridge the digital divide. With service available everywhere in Kerala, the ISP currently offers three monthly Unlimited broadband plans with speeds upto 40 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 80 Mbps and Yearly Unlimited plans with speeds upto 20 Mbps and 40 Mbps. Let us now look at the monthly rentals of these plans and the benefits.

Kerala Vision Broadband Plans With Unlimited Data

Sl. No Plan Charges in Rs Per Month Speeds upto Data Type 1 649 40 Mbps Unlimited Data Monthly 2 849 50 Mbps Unlimited Data Monthly 3 1,049 80 Mbps Unlimited Data Monthly 4 5,899 20 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Year 5 7,699 40 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Year

Unlimited Monthly Plans

Kerala Vision Broadband Unlimited Plan Rs 649

This plan offers customers speeds up to 40 Mbps and Unlimited data with no FUP, meaning there is no fair usage policy, and customers can use as much data as they want till the end of the month. The monthly rental for this plan is Rs 649, and the charges don't include GST.

Kerala Vision Broadband Unlimited Plan Rs 849

With this plan, customers can enjoy speeds up to 50 Mbps and Unlimited data with no fair usage policy. Customers can use any amount of data without restrictions till the billing cycle. The monthly rental of this plan is Rs 849, excluding GST.

Kerala Vision Broadband Unlimited Plan Rs 1,049

With this plan, customers can enjoy speeds up to 80 Mbps and Unlimited data with no fair usage policy. Moreover, customers can use Unlimited data without restrictions or reduction of speeds. The monthly rental of this plan is Rs 1049, excluding GST.

Unlimited Yearly Plans

We can make our Home broadband experience comfortable by opting long term plans such as six months or 12 months. In that way, customers can also get long-term benefits, if any, provided by the service provider. Kerala Vision offers two long-term plans with Unlimited Data benefits as below.

Kerala Vision Broadband Unlimited Plan Rs 5,899

This plan offers customers speeds up to 20 Mbps and Unlimited data with no FUP, meaning there is no fair usage policy, and customers can use as much data as they want for one year. The yearly rental for this plan is Rs 5,899, turning to approximately Rs 491 per month.

The 20 Mbps speed option is not available in monthly plans, but with an annual subscription, you get this option.

Kerala Vision Broadband Unlimited Plan Rs 7,699

Customers can enjoy speeds up to 40 Mbps and Unlimited data with no FUP, meaning there is no fair usage policy, and customers can use as much data as they want for one year. The yearly rental for this plan is Rs 7,699, turning to approximately Rs 641 per month.

Installation charges and taxes are extra on the plans, and all the plans come with 24 by 7 full customer support. If you live in Kerala and has a connection from Kerala Vision, let us know your experience with the ISP.