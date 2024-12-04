Kaynes Technology Acquires Austria’s Sensonic to Enhance Railway Solutions Using AI

Reported by Kripa B 0

Kaynes Technology strengthens its position in the infrastructure technology market with AI-powered railway safety applications.

Highlights

  • Kaynes Technology acquires 54 percent controlling stake in Sensonic GmbH.
  • Sensonic brings innovative AI and machine learning solutions for railway safety.
  • Acquisition integrates fiber optic sensing with IoT for enhanced infrastructure monitoring.

Follow Us

Kaynes Technology Acquires Austria's Sensonic to Enhance Railway Solutions Using AI
Mysore-based integrated electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Limited has acquired a 54 percent controlling stake in Austria-based company Sensonic GmbH through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Holding Pte Limited (Kaynes Singapore). The transaction, finalised after regulatory approvals, strengthens Kaynes Technology's position in the global infrastructure technology market, according to an exchange filing.

Also Read: Philips Unveils AI-Powered CT 5300 System for CT Imaging at RSNA 2024




Integrates AI, ML, and Fiber Optic Sensing

Kaynes Technology stated that Sensonic, headquartered in Austria, brings cutting-edge capabilities in railway safety and efficiency through its applications such as track condition monitoring, landslide detection, and security enhancements powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

With this acquisition, the company aims to combine its expertise with Sensonic to deliver superior technological solutions to customers worldwide. This partnership integrates Sensonic's fiber optic sensing technologies with Kaynes Technology's track record in manufacturing and IoT innovation, Kaynes said in a statement on December 3.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, said, "Sensonic's cutting-edge applications align seamlessly with our vision of delivering transformative innovation that propels progress. Together, we are poised to create exceptional value for our customers and partners while advancing railway safety and efficiency on a global scale."

Sensonic CEO Alok Sinha added that the partnership provides new opportunities for growth and a broader global impact in the railway sector.

Also Read: Trilegal Partners with Lucio to Drive AI-Powered Transformation in Legal Services

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Solutions

Sensonic provides Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) solutions to monitor railway infrastructure by combining fiber optic sensing with AI and machine learning. The Austrian company's services turn optical fibers into vibration sensors, which collect critical infrastructure information along their length. According to the official release, a multitude of insights are revealed by "listening" to the railway, including track condition monitoring, landslide and rockfall alerts, security threat identification, and more.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SCKPA :

It was active on my no. But fact is fact.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Samsung will stick to 5000 for another three years I believe as Samsung tunes their phones well with Ultra series.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is launching in India with 6200 battery so Realme regulations claims were havoc. People will…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Realme does it with customers from time to time. So far iQOO has been fantastic with customer experience. iQOO 7/9T/11/12/13…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Sujata :

For me, I only recharge on Fridays ? ? ?

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments