Kaynes Technology Acquires Austria’s Sensonic to Enhance Railway Solutions Using AI



Mysore-based integrated electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Limited has acquired a 54 percent controlling stake in Austria-based company Sensonic GmbH through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Holding Pte Limited (Kaynes Singapore). The transaction, finalised after regulatory approvals, strengthens Kaynes Technology's position in the global infrastructure technology market, according to an exchange filing.

Integrates AI, ML, and Fiber Optic Sensing

Kaynes Technology stated that Sensonic, headquartered in Austria, brings cutting-edge capabilities in railway safety and efficiency through its applications such as track condition monitoring, landslide detection, and security enhancements powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

With this acquisition, the company aims to combine its expertise with Sensonic to deliver superior technological solutions to customers worldwide. This partnership integrates Sensonic's fiber optic sensing technologies with Kaynes Technology's track record in manufacturing and IoT innovation, Kaynes said in a statement on December 3.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology, said, "Sensonic's cutting-edge applications align seamlessly with our vision of delivering transformative innovation that propels progress. Together, we are poised to create exceptional value for our customers and partners while advancing railway safety and efficiency on a global scale."

Sensonic CEO Alok Sinha added that the partnership provides new opportunities for growth and a broader global impact in the railway sector.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Solutions

Sensonic provides Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) solutions to monitor railway infrastructure by combining fiber optic sensing with AI and machine learning. The Austrian company's services turn optical fibers into vibration sensors, which collect critical infrastructure information along their length. According to the official release, a multitude of insights are revealed by "listening" to the railway, including track condition monitoring, landslide and rockfall alerts, security threat identification, and more.