Bharti Airtel Extends Multi-Year Deal with Ericsson for 4G and 5G Network Upgrade

This follows Airtel's earlier partnership with Nokia, where the operator awarded a contract to upgrade its networks toward 5G-Advanced Network evolution, making the network future-ready to serve the growing data needs.

Highlights

  • Centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions to improve 4G and 5G networks.
  • Software upgrades to Airtel's existing 4G radios for better customer experience.
  • Airtel leads the postpaid segment with 53.11 million connections in Q2FY25.

Bharti Airtel has awarded a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal to Ericsson to enhance its 4G and 5G networks. As part of the agreement, Ericsson will deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions, transforming Airtel's network to enhance coverage and capacity. The deal also includes software upgrades for Airtel's existing 4G radios to improve customer experience, the company said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Awards 5G Extension Deal to Nokia for 5G-Advanced Network Evolution




Airtel's Network Transformation

Airtel will deploy Ericsson's 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions to improve its network experience. This follows Airtel's earlier partnership with Nokia, where the operator awarded a contract to upgrade its networks toward 5G-Advanced Network evolution, making the network future-ready to serve the growing data needs.

The CTO of Bharti Airtel, said, "The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers."

Also Read: Airtel Urges Additional Tariff Revisions to Sustain Investments

"This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers," added the Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Launches Green 5G Initiative to Enhance Energy Efficiency

Collaboration for Green 5G Initiative

Additionally, Airtel recently partnered with Nokia for a Green 5G initiative, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency in its network infrastructure. Considering all the recent developments, Airtel is in aggressive expansion mode in India, serving over 263.6 million mobile smartphone customers (4G/5G). Airtel is the leader in the postpaid segment with a total of 53.11 million connections, including M2M, as of Q2FY25.

