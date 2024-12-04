Zain Group Acquires Full Stake in IHS Kuwait

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

IHS Kuwait Limited will continue to operate independently and provide passive tower infrastructure services in Kuwait.

Highlights

  • Full ownership strengthens Zain’s independent tower infrastructure capabilities in Kuwait.
  • IHS Kuwait Limited operates 1,675 telecom sites and manages 700 additional sites.
  • Deal complements Zain's ongoing partnership with Ooredoo to manage 30,000 towers in the MENA region.

Follow Us

Zain Group Acquires Full Stake in IHS Kuwait
Zain Group, a telecom operator in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire IHS Holding Limited's 70 percent stake in IHS Kuwait Limited. This acquisition will increase Zain's ownership in the independent tower company to 100 percent, giving it complete ownership.

Also Read: Ooredoo, Zain and TASC Towers to Create Tower Company in MENA Region




Key Details of the Acquisition Agreement

Under the terms of the transaction, Zain has agreed to increase its 30 percent ownership of IHS Kuwait Limited to 100 percent, at an equity value for the remaining 70 percent stake of USD 134 million. IHS Kuwait Limited will continue to provide independent tower infrastructure services within the Kuwait market, Zain Group said in a statement on Monday.

IHS Kuwait Limited owns 1,675 telecom sites and manages around 700 more, providing critical tower infrastructure services in the Kuwaiti market.

According to the official release, the deal, subject to regulatory approval, complements Zain's ongoing agreement with Ooredoo to merge and manage 30,000 towers across the MENA region. Advisors to Zain included FTI Capital Advisors, PwC, and DLA Piper.

Importance of the Deal for Zain

Commenting on the transaction, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO said, "This agreement will enhance Zain's Digital Infrastructure regional expansion strategy in creating capital efficiencies and driving shareholder value. It will also complement our ground-breaking deal with Ooredoo to acquire and merge approximately 30,000 towers. The aim of our sustainable and independent operating model is to provide passive infrastructure as a service, supporting the reduction of MENA's carbon footprint and empowering the region's digital future."

Also Read: Proximus Group Sells Luxembourg Tower Assets to InfraRed for EUR 108 Million

Zain Group

Zain operates as a telecommunications provider across the Middle East and Africa, serving 47.2 million active customers as of September 30, 2024. With a commercial presence in eight countries, Zain offers mobile voice and data services in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. In Morocco, Zain holds a 15.5 percent stake in INWI through a joint venture.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

SCKPA :

It was active on my no. But fact is fact.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Samsung will stick to 5000 for another three years I believe as Samsung tunes their phones well with Ultra series.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is launching in India with 6200 battery so Realme regulations claims were havoc. People will…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Realme does it with customers from time to time. So far iQOO has been fantastic with customer experience. iQOO 7/9T/11/12/13…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Sujata :

For me, I only recharge on Fridays ? ? ?

First 6G Deployments Are Expected in 2030: Ericsson Mobility Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments