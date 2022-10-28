JioFiber Connections Can be Booked at Zero Cost

JioFiber from Reliance Jio has become the largest fixed-line broadband internet service provider (ISP) in India. With JioFiber, customers don't need to worry about paying money to book connections right now. This is an offer that's only reserved for customers who are going for the postpaid JioFiber plans. For the unaware, for several months now, JioFiber has been offering postpaid as well as prepaid plans to customers. With the postpaid plans, the company is offering customers the benefit of booking new connections at zero cost. Know more about this in detail below.

JioFiber Postpaid Plans are Full of Value

JioFiber postpaid plans starting at Rs 499 per month will come with zero booking cost. The customers will have to opt for the postpaid plans for either 3, 6 or 12 months. With this, they will not have to pay for installation, and there will be zero deposit fee asked for the router. The great thing about the postpaid plans from JioFiber is that they come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. Customers who are paying additional Rs 100 or Rs 200 per month for the OTT benefits with the JioFiber postpaid plans are also eligible to receive the Jio Set-Top Box (STB) for free from the company. You can get plans ranging from 30 Mbps speed to 1 Gbps with the JioFiber postpaid connection.

Currently, JioFiber is also running a promotional offer for the festive season. Customers who go for the Rs 599 per month or Rs 899 per month plans for 6 months will get 100% value back along with 15 days of additional service from the company at no extra cost. The 100% value of the plans is delivered back to the customers with coupons from Ajio, Reliance Digital, Netmeds, and Ixigo. This is a limited-time offer and will stay in place until October 28, 2022. To book a connection from JioFiber, you can call the company's customer care, visit the nearest retail store, or put a request online through the company's official website.