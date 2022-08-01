Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 Pre-Bookings have Started in India

Prior to the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, Samsung announced that pre-orders for the "Next Galaxy smartphones," which are rumoured to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, have begun in India. The event is being held by the South Korean firm worldwide, and it will begin streaming live in India at 6:30 IST. Samsung may unveil its Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS headphones in addition to the widely rumoured foldable smartphones. Samsung has announced that pre-orders for the upcoming Next Galaxy smartphones—likely the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4—will begin on July 31 in India. The Next Galaxy smartphones can be pre-ordered on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores for a nominal fee of Rs 1,999.

After the gadgets are delivered, customers who pre-reserve smartphones will also receive additional bonuses worth Rs 5,000. It should be mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is also giving its US consumers up to $200 (approximately Rs 16,000) in Samsung store credits for pre-ordering these forthcoming phones. Samsung has indicated that the "Next Galaxy Smartphones" will be foldable devices, although withholding the names of the smartphones.

Along with the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS headphones, the company is anticipated to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Several leaks have included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The colour possibilities for foldable cellphones were recently revealed in a report. According to rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in Phantom Black, Grey-green, and Beige. There are reportedly four colour options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4: gold, grey, light blue, and purple. On August 10 at 6.30 p.m. IST, Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com, and Samsung's YouTube Channel will all stream the Galaxy Unpacked live.