Vodafone Idea Acquires Mid-Band and mmWave 5G Spectrum in Priority Circles

The 5G spectrum auctions are finally over now. Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has announced that it has acquired 5G airwaves in the mid-band (3.3-3.67 GHz) and mmWave (26 GHz) band across its priority circles. Vodafone Idea didn't announce the amount it had to spend for acquiring these airwaves, but the telco has shared a detailed table for its spectrum holdings post the 5G spectrum auction 2022. Take a look at the table below.

Vodafone Idea Latest Spectrum Holdings after 5G Spectrum Auctions 2022

Vodafone Idea 5G Spectrum Auction Went Successful

The telco said that this spectrum auction would enable it to offer a superior 5G experience to its customers. Vodafone Idea has also invested money into acquiring additional 4G spectrum.

"The additional 4G spectrum acquisition in 3 circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab will further improve the customer experience; an area where we have been consistently leading the league tables, as per various third party reports, over last several quarters," Vi said.

"We believe that the above spectrum acquisition will enable us to strengthen our position in our key markets, and it aligns well with our long-term strategic intent. With this, we now have a solid portfolio of spectrum across all bands in all our priority circles. The circle-wise spectrum holding post this spectrum auction is annexed hereto," the telco said further.

