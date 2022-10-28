5 Affordable 5G Phones Available in India Right Now

5G phones were initially exclusively available in the mid-tier or high-end pricing range, but now that 5G services are becoming more widely available and more phone manufacturers are developing reliable budget solutions; it's a win-win situation for customers all around. Here is a list of the best and most affordable 5G phones available for purchase for less than Rs 15,000.

Moto G51 5G

A stunning 6.8-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate is available on the Moto G51 5G. A good selection of cameras, the Snapdragon 480+ SoC at the helm, an eye-catching design, a huge 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and IP52 splash resistance. Additionally, the Moto G51 5G features a fresh Android 11 software environment.

The price of the Moto G51 5G is presently Rs 12,249 on Flipkart for the model's sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The big 120Hz display on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Snapdragon 750 SoC, a dated but unquestionably powerful CPU, powers the phone. In addition, the phone has a sizable 6,000mAh battery, which promises excellent durability but adds to its small weight.

On Samsung's website, the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM editions of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G are available for purchase at the best-buy price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. Both versions come bundled with 128GB of storage.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

A 6.58-inch 90Hz display is available on the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The smartphone has a 50MP dual-rear camera system and is powered by the Dimensity 700 CPU.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a best-buy price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and a retail price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OPPO A74

The OPPO A74 5G, which runs on the Snapdragon 480 SoC, is available in two stunning colours: purple and black. The A74 weighs only 188 grammes, which is not too heavy for a phone with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display. A 48MP triple-rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W charging are some of the OPPO A74 5G's other standout features.

The best-buy pricing for the OPPO A74 5G at the moment on Amazon is Rs 14,990 for the device's sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, has eye-catching aesthetics, especially the yellow and black combination. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP dual-rear camera system, a 6.58-inch 90Hz display, and support for seven 5G bands.

The price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Poco M4 5G is presently Rs 13,139 on Flipkart. A 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs 15,139, is additionally offered.