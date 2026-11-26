Airtel has expanded solar access from about 42,000 network sites at the end of March 2026 to about 50,000. Batteries are part of the effort to cut how often telecom sites need to run diesel generators.

A power cut can leave a phone fully charged and still unable to make a call. The mobile site serving it needs electricity too. Batteries can keep the equipment running when grid power fails, and a diesel generator can provide backup when stored power runs low. Solar gives the site another source of electricity and, when paired with batteries, a way to store some of that power for later.

Key Highlights Solar panels can supply part of a site’s daytime power and help charge its batteries.

Batteries can bridge shorter grid outages. Longer interruptions can still require generator backup.

Solar site counts track deployment. Backup runtime and outage data show what changes for customers.

Bharti Airtel is using that approach across a growing part of its network. Speaking on the company’s Q2 FY27 earnings call in November, Airtel India Managing Director and CEO Shashwat Sharma said solar power was operational at about 50,000 network sites. At the end of FY26, Airtel had reported about 42,000 sites with solar access, as TelecomTalk reported in May. The two rounded figures put the increase at roughly 8,000 sites.

How solar and batteries cut diesel use

A mobile site draws power throughout the day to run equipment such as the radios that connect to phones. Where grid electricity is available, it can supply that equipment and help keep batteries charged. At a site with solar panels, the system can use the electricity generated during daylight to meet some of the load or charge the batteries. The exact setup depends on the site and how its power system is configured.

When the grid goes down, the batteries can carry the load for a period. A site that has enough stored energy to get through a short outage may avoid starting its generator altogether. During a longer outage, a generator can still be useful, particularly after dark or when battery reserves are low. How much diesel a site saves depends on how much solar electricity it generates, the amount of energy it can store and how often it loses grid power.

Where Indus Towers fits in

Airtel Group CFO Soumen Ray said on the same call that Indus Towers is working toward eliminating diesel at sites through solar deployment and battery banks. The practical change is that batteries can cover more of the interruptions that would otherwise require a generator. Indus’s diesel phaseout is a goal. Airtel’s 50,000 figure measures how widely solar has been deployed across its network. To quantify fuel savings, the next figures to look for are generator run hours and diesel consumption before and after the changes.

What Airtel customers might notice

For customers, the benefit would be a connection that stays usable through a power cut. If backup power at the site lasts until the grid returns, someone on a call or using mobile data may never notice the interruption. A longer regional outage can put more pressure on the network, as nearby sites also draw on their own backup power.

Airtel’s disclosure gives a count of sites where solar is operational. The earnings call did not give a site-level breakdown of battery runtime, diesel savings or changes in outage duration. For a customer whose signal fades during a local power cut, the most useful measure is how long the site serving them can keep running after the grid goes down.