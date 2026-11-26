Fishers need a Dialog mobile connection to dial 828 and ask for marine forecasts or fish market prices in Sinhala, Tamil or English.

A fisher in Sri Lanka can dial 828 from a basic phone on Dialog’s mobile network and ask about marine weather or fish market prices. The service, called Sayuru AI, works through a voice call and needs no smartphone or mobile data. Dialog says callers can speak in Sinhala, Tamil or English and use the service at any time of day.

Key Highlights Dialog launched Sayuru AI on 21 November 2026 and announced it on 25 November.

The original Sayuru weather alert service began in 2020, followed by a smartphone app in 2024.

India’s INCOIS documents scheduled voice calls and separately offers ocean forecasts through its SAMUDRA app.

Dialog Axiata launched the voice assistant on 21 November 2026, World Fisheries Day, and announced it on 25 November. It developed the service with Sri Lanka’s fisheries and meteorology authorities. Alongside forecasts and fish prices, callers can ask for information on safety at sea and ornamental fisheries. Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology says it will continue supplying weather information and alerts for the updated service.

What changes when fishers call 828

The number will be familiar to users of Dialog’s original Sayuru service, which began in 2020. That service sends weather bulletins and urgent alerts through text messages and recorded calls. Fishers could use 828 to register, choose a language and select the coastal area they wanted updates for. Those choices helped the service send location-based information to people who fish from day boats.

Sayuru AI adds a way to request specific information as it is needed. Dialog says callers can speak their questions instead of working through a traditional phone menu. A caller can, for example, ask about the marine forecast before leaving shore or check reported fish market prices ahead of a sale. The operator’s access instructions specify a Dialog mobile connection. Its announcement gives no details on call charges for the new assistant.

Dialog also introduced a Sayuru smartphone app in 2024, with features including saved locations, a digital compass and route marking. The app continues to offer its existing features. The voice assistant sits on the 828 service, so someone carrying a basic handset can still ask a question. It is another example of Dialog using AI for a specific service, following earlier work such as its AI-based health scan offering in Sri Lanka.

How India gets marine forecasts to basic phones

India also uses ordinary phone calls to get marine information to fishers. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) documents a voice advisory system that sends prerecorded messages to registered fishers. A recipient answers the call and hears a bulletin that typically lasts 50 to 55 seconds. The documentation lists different delivery windows for clusters in northern and southern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

INCOIS also offers the SAMUDRA app. Its ocean forecasts cover conditions such as wave height, swells, winds and currents. It also provides information on potential fishing zones and tides. Voice calls give fishers another way to receive an advisory when a smartphone app is inconvenient or unavailable.

The INCOIS call described in its documentation brings a scheduled bulletin to a registered fisher. Dialog’s new assistant lets a caller ask for a particular piece of information through 828. For coastal communities that still use basic handsets, those are two ways to deliver marine information over an ordinary mobile call.