Free Max and Free Pro Max subscribers can turn on live translation during eligible calls. The other person can answer on a landline or a mobile on another network.

A Free Mobile subscriber in France can now call a hotel, restaurant or relative on a landline and have both sides of the conversation translated as they speak. The person answering can use the phone they already have. Free processes the translation in its mobile network, so the recipient needs neither a Free subscription nor a translation app.

Key Highlights Subscribers enable Traduction Live in their Free account and start it during an eligible call.

The Free line needs a compatible phone and VoLTE, VoNR or Wi-Fi calling.

The other person receives a notification and can opt out by pressing zero.

JioTranslate offers translated voice calls through its smartphone app.

The operator made Traduction Live available on November 24, 2026. Parent company Iliad says it is included in Free Max and Free Pro Max at no extra charge. The consumer Free Max plan is listed at €29.99 a month without a commitment, with a lower advertised rate for Freebox subscribers. Free also says the service works when the other person is on a mobile network run by a different operator.

How Free Mobile Translates an Ordinary Phone Call

The Free subscriber first enables Traduction Live in their online account or through the Free app. Once the option is on, they can start translation during an incoming or outgoing call by pressing the hash key twice and telling Free which language to translate into. Free says the service translates in both directions. It advises callers to take turns and let each translation finish before speaking again.

The subscriber needs a compatible handset and a call carried over VoLTE, VoNR or Wi-Fi calling. These are the ways an operator can carry a voice call over 4G, 5G or Wi-Fi respectively. TelecomTalk has previously explained how Wi-Fi calling differs from VoLTE. The requirement applies to the Free line using the feature, which is what allows someone on the other end to answer on a landline.

Free lists 10 languages at launch, including French, English, Spanish, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin, Korean and Japanese. It also offers optional voice cloning and a summary by SMS. Free says the other person is told that translation is active and can decline by pressing zero. The operator says it processes calls on its own servers in France, does not record conversations or use them to train its AI, and deletes the transcript used for an SMS summary once the summary has been sent.

How It Compares With JioTranslate in India

JioTranslate offers live voice translation through a smartphone app. Jio describes calls with other JioTranslate users and says the recipient chooses their preferred language. It lists more than 15 major Indic languages and names Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali among the languages supported by the app. The app also handles text, voice messages and text in images, as covered in TelecomTalk’s guide to Jio’s apps.

For someone calling a business that only publishes a landline number, the practical advantage of Free’s approach is that the subscriber can start translation from the same call. For someone who needs a conversation in Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam, Jio’s language list is more relevant. Those languages are absent from Free’s launch list. Free’s rollout shows how an operator can add translation to a standard phone call. Whether it is useful for any given conversation still depends on the subscriber’s plan, their device and the languages both people need.