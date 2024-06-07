Cheapest Netflix Bundled Mobile Prepaid Plan in India

Vodafone Idea is offering customers the cheapest Netflix bundled prepaid plan in the country. With Vi, you can get a Netflix prepaid plan for just Rs 998. While with the other telcos, you have to spend a minimum of Rs 1099. For Vi customers in Gujarat and Maharashtra, there is no Rs 998 plan. Instead, they have to spend Rs 1099 to get the same benefits as the Rs 998 plan. The telco has likely strategically kept the price higher to see the response from the customers. Netflix is one of the largest OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment platforms globally. Its subscription is quite expensive as users can't purchase it in one go for a year at a discounted rate nor is it very affordable with respect to the Indian market that people can pay for it every month comfortably.









Let's take a look at the benefits of the Rs 998 plan from Vi.

Read More - Vodafone Idea is Offering Sony LIV + Data for Just Rs 82: Details

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Netflix Plan

Vodafone Idea offers 1.5GB of daily data with this plan. It bundles Netflix Basic for customers and its service validity is 70 days. The Netflix subscription is also given to the customer for 70 days. There's truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with the plan.

If you want more data and more validity, you can go for the Rs 1399 plan which comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 84 days of service validity and 100 SMS/day. With this plan as well, users get a Netflix Basic subscription.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces 130GB Free Data for Prepaid Users in These Regions

The Rs 998 plan costs Rs 1099 in Maharashtra and Gujarat. These plans were announced by Vodafone Idea Limited recently and the telco has also confirmed that it will bring Netflix bundled postpaid plans for customers in the near future.