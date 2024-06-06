Colt Technology Services to Expand Business in Six Asian Countries



Tokyo-headquartered Colt Technology Services announced plans to expand into six Asian countries. This expansion is set to support the entry and business growth of both Japanese and other global companies worldwide, a trend that has accelerated in recent years, Colt said.

Strengthening Global Presence

The six additional Asian countries targeted are the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Although Colt has been engaging with multiple B2B telecom carriers in the region, through a new non-exclusive partnership, Colt aims to offer competitively priced Ethernet and IP Access services across Southeast Asia, catering to customers' SD-WAN requirements and fostering cloud adoption.

Investment in APAC Region

Colt said it has strengthened its global position through the acquisition of Lumen's EMEA business and expanded its coverage into North America via a strategic relationship. Additionally, with recent expansions into the West Japan and South Korea Metro Areas, Colt plans to leverage its global partners to extend its business into Southeast Asia.

Regarding the business expansion in APAC, Colt said, "APAC is a key driver of growth. This business expansion will be part of our scheduled investment in APAC, totaling 100 million Euros in the next 3 years," the company added.

Customer Satisfaction and Market Expansion

Colt said it will continuously deepen the relationship with multiple partners in the region and try to expand the market by offering services that could raise the customer satisfaction index.