Appalachian Wireless Selects Sitetracker for 5G Expansion in Kentucky and Virginia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company said has chosen Sitetracker's native cloud platform to upgrade its business operations from static spreadsheets and databases to a more modern companywide solution.

Highlights

  • Appalachian Wireless selects Sitetracker to expedite 5G deployment.
  • Sitetracker's cloud platform enhances operational efficiency.
  • Extending 5G services to underserved communities with Sitetracker's help.

Follow Us

Appalachian Wireless Selects Sitetracker for 5G Expansion in Kentucky and Virginia
Kentucky-based American rural wireless operator Appalachian Wireless has selected Sitetracker, a provider of deployment operations management software, to expedite the rollout of 5G services across communities in Kentucky and Virginia. Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network (EKN) telecommunications company, is the 14th-largest mobile broadband provider in the United States according to the company and recently announced a multi-year Radio Access Network (RAN) modernisation project with Ericsson to reach more underserved communities, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Appalachian Wireless and Ericsson Partner to Bring 5G to Rural Kentucky




Appalachian Wireless Expands Rural Connectivity

The company said has chosen Sitetracker's native cloud platform to upgrade its business operations from static spreadsheets and databases to a more modern companywide solution based on recommendations from industry partners.

Extending 5G services across Appalachia

"Our primary commitment is ensuring 5G connectivity for the communities we serve, and with Sitetracker, we are poised to extend the reach of wireless service to more individuals across Appalachia," said Appalachian Wireless. "This is a business transformation that was incredibly necessary for our company. We are not merely updating our tools; we're fundamentally transforming our operations with efficiencies and refined workflows that will pave the way for more collaboration and success."

Also Read: Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo

Sitetracker's Services

Sitetracker will provide Appalachian Wireless with standardisation throughout the company through templatised solutions and mobile applications. The centralised platform provides real-time tracking and reporting to manage site and project workflows at scale, the official release said.

"Appalachian Wireless is working to overcome the digital divide in rural areas of America, and with our solutions, we help them achieve a faster time to market in these communities," added Sitetracker.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

"It is not because the telco doesn't deliver SIMs" It is precisely because of that. In my near local store,…

Breaking: BSNL Starts Home Delivery of SIM Cards, Get Details…

Faraz :

I did not understand "designed to allocate numbering resources for 750 million telephone connections" part. 9xxx series itself can have…

TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Revision of National Numbering Plan

Bhagwan Choudhari (Bhagwan Advocate) :

It is good achievement

Breaking: BSNL Starts Home Delivery of SIM Cards, Get Details…

TheAndroidFreak :

I think they will charge 499 for 2GB/day plan. I think there will be bulk data starting with 300-500GB per…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Faraz :

More like "Airtel already made first move in tarrif hike" by making calling only plan cost 200+ a month. Now…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs 395 Prepaid Plan: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments