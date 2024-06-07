Appalachian Wireless Selects Sitetracker for 5G Expansion in Kentucky and Virginia



Kentucky-based American rural wireless operator Appalachian Wireless has selected Sitetracker, a provider of deployment operations management software, to expedite the rollout of 5G services across communities in Kentucky and Virginia. Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network (EKN) telecommunications company, is the 14th-largest mobile broadband provider in the United States according to the company and recently announced a multi-year Radio Access Network (RAN) modernisation project with Ericsson to reach more underserved communities, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Appalachian Wireless and Ericsson Partner to Bring 5G to Rural Kentucky









Appalachian Wireless Expands Rural Connectivity

The company said has chosen Sitetracker's native cloud platform to upgrade its business operations from static spreadsheets and databases to a more modern companywide solution based on recommendations from industry partners.

Extending 5G services across Appalachia

"Our primary commitment is ensuring 5G connectivity for the communities we serve, and with Sitetracker, we are poised to extend the reach of wireless service to more individuals across Appalachia," said Appalachian Wireless. "This is a business transformation that was incredibly necessary for our company. We are not merely updating our tools; we're fundamentally transforming our operations with efficiencies and refined workflows that will pave the way for more collaboration and success."

Also Read: Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo

Sitetracker's Services

Sitetracker will provide Appalachian Wireless with standardisation throughout the company through templatised solutions and mobile applications. The centralised platform provides real-time tracking and reporting to manage site and project workflows at scale, the official release said.

"Appalachian Wireless is working to overcome the digital divide in rural areas of America, and with our solutions, we help them achieve a faster time to market in these communities," added Sitetracker.