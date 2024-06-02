Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company says its 5G+ network is now expected to be even faster, allowing for a mobile experience with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 4 Gbps in select areas.

Highlights

  • 3800 MHz spectrum deployed in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.
  • 5G+ Network promises peak download speeds up to 4 Gbps.
  • Successful 5CCA test with Samsung on smartphone device

Follow Us

Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo
Bell Canada announced that it has deployed 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, enabling an even faster network on its 5G+ Network. Additionally, in partnership with Samsung, Bell is the first carrier in North America to successfully test 5 Component Carrier Aggregation (5CCA) on a smartphone device, leveraging the 3800 MHz spectrum, the company announced in the last week of May 2024.

Also Read: Bell Canada Announces the Expansion of 5G+ Service in Manitoba




Bell Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum

Bell acquired the 3800 MHz spectrum in 2023, adding high-capacity airwaves critical to the advancement of 5G. The company says its 5G+ network is now expected to be even faster, allowing for a mobile experience with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 4 Gbps in select areas.

5CCA Testing with Samsung

In addition to deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum, Bell and Samsung are testing 5 Component Carrier Aggregation (5CCA) on a smart device. Bell stated that the 5CCA technology allows the device to access the 3800 MHz spectrum along with its existing 2500 MHz 5G spectrum.

During the field test, Bell recorded download speeds of over 2 Gbps, which the company claims to be the fastest mobile speeds recorded to date in Canada in the field.

Also Read: Bell Canada Announces New High-Speed Data Routes With FirstLight

"Our commitment to innovation reaches new heights today as we begin deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum, which will offer customers access to the country's fastest mobile technology yet. It's a significant milestone in the evolution of next-generation communications in Canada, and we are extremely proud to lead the way, delivering the latest technology and best experience to our customers," Bell said.

With this, Bell has officially started deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo while also testing 5CCA on a smartphone device leveraging the 3800 MHz spectrum.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

How come? It's not contagious spectrum. That's why in Maharashtra circle, when Vi was at peak 41A-41A was available and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

Faraz :

Ain't Vi should be considered as largest telco merger in Southeast Asia ? Also users have faster 5G speeds and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

TheAndroidFreak :

2Mbps

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

TheAndroidFreak :

2Mbps as far as I know.

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

siddhartha123@gmail.com :

The article is just like a story... other than facts and figure it had every thing... just like a story…

5G Data Tariff to be Lower than 4G: Ind-Ra

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments