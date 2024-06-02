Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo



Bell Canada announced that it has deployed 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, enabling an even faster network on its 5G+ Network. Additionally, in partnership with Samsung, Bell is the first carrier in North America to successfully test 5 Component Carrier Aggregation (5CCA) on a smartphone device, leveraging the 3800 MHz spectrum, the company announced in the last week of May 2024.

Bell Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum

Bell acquired the 3800 MHz spectrum in 2023, adding high-capacity airwaves critical to the advancement of 5G. The company says its 5G+ network is now expected to be even faster, allowing for a mobile experience with peak theoretical download speeds of up to 4 Gbps in select areas.

5CCA Testing with Samsung

In addition to deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum, Bell and Samsung are testing 5 Component Carrier Aggregation (5CCA) on a smart device. Bell stated that the 5CCA technology allows the device to access the 3800 MHz spectrum along with its existing 2500 MHz 5G spectrum.

During the field test, Bell recorded download speeds of over 2 Gbps, which the company claims to be the fastest mobile speeds recorded to date in Canada in the field.

"Our commitment to innovation reaches new heights today as we begin deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum, which will offer customers access to the country's fastest mobile technology yet. It's a significant milestone in the evolution of next-generation communications in Canada, and we are extremely proud to lead the way, delivering the latest technology and best experience to our customers," Bell said.

With this, Bell has officially started deploying the 3800 MHz spectrum in select areas of Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo while also testing 5CCA on a smartphone device leveraging the 3800 MHz spectrum.